Open Menu

No Compromise On Illegal Commercialisation: FDA

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM

No compromise on illegal commercialisation: FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has said the involvement of officials in illegal commercialisation in residential colonies under the control of the authority would not be tolerated.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, he instructed the field staff to perform their duties diligently and focus on collection of commercialisation fee.

He cleared that a detailed survey is being conducted in residential colonies and building inspectors concerned would be held responsible, if any official was involved in any illegality.

He directed the Inspectors to enforce building-by-laws in their areas and discourage the illegal practice of converting the domestic properties into commercialisation.

He further directed to seal the buildings being used for commercial purpose without approval and took legal action against defaulter of commercial fee.

Related Topics

Faisalabad

Recent Stories

realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

42 minutes ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

2 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

2 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

3 hours ago
 Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

3 hours ago
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

3 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

8 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan