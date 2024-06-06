No compromise on illegal commercialisation: FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has said the involvement of officials in illegal commercialisation in residential colonies under the control of the authority would not be tolerated.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, he instructed the field staff to perform their duties diligently and focus on collection of commercialisation fee.

He cleared that a detailed survey is being conducted in residential colonies and building inspectors concerned would be held responsible, if any official was involved in any illegality.

He directed the Inspectors to enforce building-by-laws in their areas and discourage the illegal practice of converting the domestic properties into commercialisation.

He further directed to seal the buildings being used for commercial purpose without approval and took legal action against defaulter of commercial fee.