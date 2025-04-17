No compromise on implementation of law: ADG FDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Additional Director General (ADG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Qaiser Abbas Rind said that no compromise would be made on the implementation of the law and any official of the authority found to be involved in connivance in illegal commercialization or violations of building laws will have to face the strict legal action.

Chairing a meeting of the Town Planning Department here on Thursday, he reviewed the implementation of building bye laws, commercialization, approval of building plans and other matters and strictly directed that effective action should be taken against illegal commercialization.

In this regard, the field staff should be kept active and there should be no delay in indiscriminate departmental action against those who change the nature of residential properties to commercial purposes without approval.

He said that the properties should be immediately sealed for illegal commercialization and challans should be sent against their owners to the court of the Special Judicial Magistrate.

He emphasized that these properties should be de-sealed only after obtaining approval for commercialization and depositing the prescribed dues.

The ADG said that the residential colonies under the control of the FDA and the declared roads for business should be monitored through geo-tagging and no violation of the law should remain unnoticed.

He directed that the implementation of the building bye laws should be ensured and no building should be constructed without the approval of the map, while the violation of the approved map should also be checked so that there is no alteration without permission.