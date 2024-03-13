No compromise on implementation of price control mechanism: Commissioner

Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that no compromise will be made in implementation of price control mechanisms across the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that no compromise will be made in implementation of price control mechanisms across the division.

Presiding over a meeting here Wednesday, she said that relief should be provided to consumers by taking action against wholesalers/hoarders. She said that Price Control Magistrates should check prices of edible items in markets, bazaars by realizing their responsibilities.

She directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the four districts to ensure sale of edible items at economical rates at model, Ramazan bazaars and agriculture fair price shops.

The meeting was told that the price control magistrates across the division held 6,957 inspections in a day and they imposed Rs 422,000 fine on 279 hoarders in addition to registration of six cases and arresting 57 shopkeepers. Three shops were also sealed.

The Commissioner also reviewed Ramazan Nighebaan Package and said that 935 teams were verifying the deserving families across the division.

The meeting was told that ration bags among 17,139 families were distributed in the division during one day.