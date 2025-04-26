Open Menu

No Compromise On Integrity, Sovereignty Of Country: Jahangir

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Political and social leader Syed Jahangir Shah on Saturday said that no compromise would be made on the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan, every conspiracy of the enemy exposed for befitting reply.

Talking to APP, he said that all the decisions of the National Security Committee are the voice of the nation's heart, the entire nation stands with the decisions and actions of the Security Committee.

Syed Jahangir Shah said that blaming Pakistan without evidence and research after the Pahalgam attack is an unwise act of the extremist Modi government.

He said that the Indus Waters Treaty could not be suspended unilaterally, it is written in the agreement that if it is to be terminated, it will be done by consensus.

He said that the illegal abrogation of the Indus Water System Treaty and Indian actions have put peace in the region at risk.

Mr. Jahangir said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and has always been a supporter of peace and stability in the region, Pakistan's desire for peace should never be considered as weakness.

He said that the Pakistan Army knows how to defend the country well and if India commits any kind of aggression, it will be given a befitting reply.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation stands with the Pakistan Army like a lead wall, the armed forces of Pakistan are the protectors of our borders and a source of pride for the nation.

He said that India should not be under any misconception that if Pakistan is attacked, the youth of Pakistan would defend the country with its Pakistan Army and the enemy would be given such a reply that his generations would be remembered.

