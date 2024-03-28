No Compromise On Judiciary's Independence: CJP
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 11:43 PM
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday said that freedom and independence of the judiciary wouldn’t be allowed to be compromised under any circumstances
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday said that freedom and independence of the judiciary wouldn’t be allowed to be compromised under any circumstances.
The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) received a letter dated 25 March, 2024 from six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), on 26 March, 2024, said a press release issued by the top court.
Considering the gravity of the allegations levelled in the said letter, the CJP called a meeting on the same day with the Chief Justice and all the Judges of the Islamabad High Court after Iftar at 8:00 pm at the Chief Justice’s residence,
it added.
The press release further said that concerns of all the Judges were heard individually in a meeting that lasted for over two and a half hours. The following day, 27 March, 2024, the CJP met with the Attorney-General and the Law Minister, and thereafter, the CJP along with the Senior Puisne Judge met with the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and the senior most member of the Pakistan Bar Council present in Islamabad.
A full court meeting of all the Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was called under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Pakistan at 4:00pm the same day.
The full court deliberated over the issues raised in the letter sent by the six Judges of the Islamabad High Court.
A consensus was developed amongst the majority of the members of the Full Court that in view of the gravity of the situation, the CJP may hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the issues raised in the said letter and the meeting was adjourned, it added.
The SC’s press release said that Prime Minister accompanied by the Law Minister and Attorney General, met with the CJP, Senior Puisne Judge and Registrar of the Supreme Court at the SC at 2:00pm today, 28 March 2024.
The meeting lasted for about an hour and a half, said a press release issued by the SC this evening.
It said that the CJP clearly stated that interference by the Executive in the affairs and judicial workings of Judges will not be tolerated and under no circumstances can independence of the judiciary be allowed to be compromised.
He and the Senior Puisne Judge stated that independence of judiciary is a foundational pillar that upholds the rule of law and a strong democracy.
The press release further said that during the meeting, a proposal was made to constitute an inquiry commission under the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act 2017 which should be headed by a retired Judge of impeccable integrity to inquire into the matter.
It said that the Prime Minister undertook that a meeting of the Federal Cabinet will be called to seek their approval for the constitution of the said Commission. The PM fully endorsed the views expressed by the CJP and Senior Puisne Judge and further assured them that he will be taking other appropriate measures to ensure an independent judiciary including issuance of directions to the relevant departments, and initiating legislation in accordance with Paragraph 53 of Suo Moto No. 7/2017 (the Faizabad Dharna judgment), it added.
Thereafter, in continuation of the last meeting, the CJP again called a Full Court meeting and briefed the Judges on what had transpired at the meeting with the prime minister.
