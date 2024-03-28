Open Menu

No Compromise On Judiciary's Independence: CJP

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 11:43 PM

No compromise on judiciary's independence: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday said that freedom and independence of the judiciary wouldn’t be allowed to be compromised under any circumstances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday said that freedom and independence of the judiciary wouldn’t be allowed to be compromised under any circumstances.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) received a letter dated 25 March, 2024 from six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), on 26 March, 2024, said a press release issued by the top court.

Considering the gravity of the allegations levelled in the said letter, the CJP called a meeting on the same day with the Chief Justice and all the Judges of the Islamabad High Court after Iftar at 8:00 pm at the Chief Justice’s residence,

it added.

The press release further said that concerns of all the Judges were heard individually in a meeting that lasted for over two and a half hours. The following day, 27 March, 2024, the CJP met with the Attorney-General and the Law Minister, and thereafter, the CJP along with the Senior Puisne Judge met with the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and the senior most member of the Pakistan Bar Council present in Islamabad.

A full court meeting of all the Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was called under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Pakistan at 4:00pm the same day.

The full court deliberated over the issues raised in the letter sent by the six Judges of the Islamabad High Court.

A consensus was developed amongst the majority of the members of the Full Court that in view of the gravity of the situation, the CJP may hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the issues raised in the said letter and the meeting was adjourned, it added.

The SC’s press release said that Prime Minister accompanied by the Law Minister and Attorney General, met with the CJP, Senior Puisne Judge and Registrar of the Supreme Court at the SC at 2:00pm today, 28 March 2024.

The meeting lasted for about an hour and a half, said a press release issued by the SC this evening.

It said that the CJP clearly stated that interference by the Executive in the affairs and judicial workings of Judges will not be tolerated and under no circumstances can independence of the judiciary be allowed to be compromised.

He and the Senior Puisne Judge stated that independence of judiciary is a foundational pillar that upholds the rule of law and a strong democracy.

The press release further said that during the meeting, a proposal was made to constitute an inquiry commission under the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act 2017 which should be headed by a retired Judge of impeccable integrity to inquire into the matter.

It said that the Prime Minister undertook that a meeting of the Federal Cabinet will be called to seek their approval for the constitution of the said Commission. The PM fully endorsed the views expressed by the CJP and Senior Puisne Judge and further assured them that he will be taking other appropriate measures to ensure an independent judiciary including issuance of directions to the relevant departments, and initiating legislation in accordance with Paragraph 53 of Suo Moto No. 7/2017 (the Faizabad Dharna judgment), it added.

Thereafter, in continuation of the last meeting, the CJP again called a Full Court meeting and briefed the Judges on what had transpired at the meeting with the prime minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Prime Minister Supreme Court Democracy Law Minister Faizabad Same Independence March May 2017 Islamabad High Court All From Cabinet Top Court

Recent Stories

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

8 minutes ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

8 minutes ago
 NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

8 minutes ago
 Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar- ..

Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant

5 minutes ago
 04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

8 minutes ago
Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: ..

Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor

14 minutes ago
 Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various part ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country

14 minutes ago
 Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2 ..

Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded

4 minutes ago
 Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time

Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time

4 minutes ago
 Khawaja reiterates PM commitment to judiciary

Khawaja reiterates PM commitment to judiciary

4 minutes ago
 Gov't to form independent inquiry commission on 'I ..

Gov't to form independent inquiry commission on 'IHC judges' letter': Law Minist ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan