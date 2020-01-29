No compromise on Kashmir, Afghanistan peace process: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan would not compromise on Kashmir and Afghanistan peace process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan would not compromise on Kashmir and Afghanistan peace process.

"Kashmir is a jugular vain of Pakistan and we want peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The United Nations Security Council resolutions should be implemented in letter and spirit, for addressing the long-standing issue of Kashmir, he added.

"We will offer prayer in Srinagar's mosque soon," he said and added India could not suppress the indigenous struggle of Kashmiri people with force.

Commenting on Afghanistan, the state minister said peace in Afghanistan was imperative for the development of entire region and it was also in the interest of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said would never compromise on the matter of Kashmir. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), government had a candid policy on Kashmir, he said. Pakistan would continue its diplomatic and moral support to the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.