UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Compromise On Kashmir, Afghanistan Peace Process: Ali Muhammad

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:42 PM

No compromise on Kashmir, Afghanistan peace process: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan would not compromise on Kashmir and Afghanistan peace process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan would not compromise on Kashmir and Afghanistan peace process.

"Kashmir is a jugular vain of Pakistan and we want peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The United Nations Security Council resolutions should be implemented in letter and spirit, for addressing the long-standing issue of Kashmir, he added.

"We will offer prayer in Srinagar's mosque soon," he said and added India could not suppress the indigenous struggle of Kashmiri people with force.

Commenting on Afghanistan, the state minister said peace in Afghanistan was imperative for the development of entire region and it was also in the interest of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said would never compromise on the matter of Kashmir. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), government had a candid policy on Kashmir, he said. Pakistan would continue its diplomatic and moral support to the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf United Nations Jammu Srinagar Moral Prayer Mosque Government

Recent Stories

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

28 minutes ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

28 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

1 hour ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

1 hour ago

Struggling West Ham sign Tomas Soucek on loan

39 seconds ago

Punjab Food Authority seals 10 food points

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.