No compromise on Kashmir at all: AJK President

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) : Dec 22 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the hearts of 212 million people of Pakistan are throbbing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

"The strenuous efforts of JI and Tehreek-e-Kashmir International, an affiliate of the party working globally, are commendable. On behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, I thank JIP and Tahreek-e-Kashmir International for their commitment to the Kashmir cause and their bold and clear stand on the dispute", the AJK president said while addressing a mammoth gathering of JI supporters in the Federal capital on Sunday evening, AJK Presidential Secretariat said in an official statement released to media.

The rally was also addressed by JI Chief Sirajul Haq, Liaqat Baloch, Mian Muhammad Aslam, JI Azad Kashmir leaders Dr Khalid Mahmood and Abdul Rashid Turabi.

He, on the occasion, lauded the efforts of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) for its determined efforts in highlighting Kashmir issue and organizing country-wide rallies and processions to create awareness about the dispute.

The AJK president in his speech paid tributes to Jamaat Islami Pakistan for playing an active role in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir despite the fact that it had paid a heavy price for supporting the Kashmir cause as evident by its ban in IOJK.

Shedding light on the blood-spattered history of Kashmir, Khan said 500,000 Kashmiris have been killed and 10,000 women have been raped since 1947.

In the past five months, around 13,000 young Kashmiris have been illegally picked, starved, tortured and killed in prisons and concentration camps all over IOJK and India.

Saying that Kashmiris are fighting a war for the completion of Pakistan and its very existence, the AJK president added that it was our moral responsibility and duty to play a role for lessening their miseries and plights. "We should make a resolve today to help change their struggle into success", he said.

Expressing his views on the extremist and fascist Hindutva ideology, President Masood said their beliefs were fanning the flames of intolerance in the form of lynching. The reconversion campaigns through Ghar Wapsi had become a threat not only for Muslims of Kashmir but for the future of entire subcontinent. The BJP government has now once again targeted the Muslims in India through its Citizenship Amendment Act.

The International media, he said, has openly refuted Indian propaganda on Kashmir and instead was presenting a factual position on the Jammu and Kashmir issue. Looking at the disappointing reaction of the UN Security Council, "we must restrategize and intensify our diplomatic efforts," he said.

He called upon the religious leaders and scholars in Pakistan to realize the danger and stand united.