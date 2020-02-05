'No compromise' on Kashmir issue: Fawad ch

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Wednesday reaffirmed that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and there would be no compromise on it.

Talking to private news channel on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he paid tributes to Kashmiri martyrs as well people of Jammu and Kashmir for their unflinching determination.

He said Pakistan was committed to support the brave people of Kashmir in their legitimate struggle of self-determination.

"Pakistan is highlighting Kashmir issue and exposing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir on international forums. Pakistani nation is united over Kashmir issue and supports Kashmiris for their right to self-determination," he added.

"The only just solution of Kashmir issue is to give its peoples right to decide about their fate in accordance to their aspirations and United Nation Security Council's resolutions", Fawad said .

He said Pakistan was committed for a "peaceful" resolution of the Kashmir dispute on the basis of the United Nations Security Council's resolutions.

It was diplomatic victory of Pakistan that the international community had finally started taking notice of India's atrocities in occupied Kashmir, he added.

The entire Pakistani nation stood with Kashmiri brethren in their valiant struggle to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination.

"It is our firm belief that the Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle soon," he hoped.