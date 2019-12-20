No compromise on law and order: CPO Rawalpindi

City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan younis Friday said that the improvement in law and order situation, protection to the lives and properties of the public, timely justice, and fight against crimes and terrorism are top priorities of the city police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan younis Friday said that the improvement in law and order situation, protection to the lives and properties of the public, timely justice, and fight against crimes and terrorism are top priorities of the city police

Talking to a delegation of Young Journalist Association (YJA), the CPO said that citizens have been given direct access to the officers so that their grievances could be redressed. The filed officers would be activated to nab the criminals involved in killings, robberies, street crimes, kidnapping for ransom and other crimes of heinous nature. They would be responsible to maintain law and order in their jurisdiction, he said.

He showed his concern and urged the police to keep strict vigilance on peddling of narcotics in educational institutions and said that a comprehensive plan has been chalked out in this regard. "The city police would organize a variety of programmes such as presentations, speeches, street plays and posters with coordination of college administrations and YJA ", the CPO added.

Police officials violating the sanctity of uniform had no place in the department. He said a stern departmental and legal action would be taken against corrupt officials without any leniency.