No compromise on law, order situation: Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday reiterated the no compromise would be made on law and order situation in the country.

Responding to points of order raised in Senate by various senators about brutal killings of social activists and journalist including Muhammad Zada Agra, Umar Hayyat and Nazim Jokhio, the minister said the government would fulfill its responsibility to ensure law and order in the country.

He said yesterday the issue was also raised in the National Assembly and the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had already taken notice of this sad incidents.

He said the CM had also suspended Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of Malakand.

The chief minister would order judicial inquiry into the incidents, he added.

Regarding killing of journalist Nazim Jokhio, he said the issue pertained to Sindh government. He requested the leader of the opposition to play its role in this regard.

Earlier, Senators Fida Muhammad, Bahramand Tangi, Mushtaq Ahmed and Saifullah Abro called for arresting culprits involved in tragic incidents and sought judicial inquiry.

Meanwhile, leader of the House, Dr Shahzad Waseem requested the Chair to run the House proceeding as per rules and regulations. He said maintenance of law and order was prime responsibility of respective provincial governments. He said the KPK government would take full action against the culprits involved in the heinous acts.