No compromise on national interest, security issues: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said the incumbent government would not make any compromise on national interest and security issues.

The civil and military leadership were on same page on national security issues and had taken unified stance over Afghanistan prevailing situation, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically told that Pakistan would be partner in peace but not in conflict against Afghanistan, adding "he (PM) has already stated to the United States (US) absolutely not in war against terror." He said nobody would be allowed to use Afghanistan's soil for subversive and terrorism activities against Pakistan.

The country had devised a comprehensive foreign policy over Afghanistan plight, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the government was taking all out efforts to bring down the inflation to provide relief to the common man. It was providing modern health and standard education facilities to the people of country, he maintained.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the people were fully supporting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and under the visionary leadership of the prime minister, the country was achieving economic milestone as the economic indicators were heading into right direction.

The minister said the agriculture export was increasing every passing day.