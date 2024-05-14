No Compromise On National Security Issues: Atta Tarar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said there would be no compromise on national security issues that needed to be discussed at appropriate forums through proper procedure
Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, he said the Attorney General of Pakistan was the representative of State and his request for in-camera briefing on a specific national
security issue, had been taken out of context.
He pointed out the Attorney General had made the request just for the sake of national security.
Atta Tarar underlined the need of fully understanding the sensitivity of national interest, adding that the Attorney General had already clarified his position on the issue.
He said the national security issues should be discussed at the appropriate forums. "If a matter needs discussion, the chief justice has the authority to call a full-court,” he added.
The minister expressed the optimism that the institutions would collectively work for the national interests of the country.
