No Compromise On National Security Issues: Atta Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said there would be no compromise on national security issues that needed to be discussed at appropriate forums through proper procedure

He pointed out the Attorney General had made the request just for the sake of national security.

Atta Tarar underlined the need of fully understanding the sensitivity of national interest, adding that the Attorney General had already clarified his position on the issue.

He said the national security issues should be discussed at the appropriate forums. "If a matter needs discussion, the chief justice has the authority to call a full-court,” he added.

The minister expressed the optimism that the institutions would collectively work for the national interests of the country.

