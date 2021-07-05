UrduPoint.com
No Compromise On National Security Issues: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:58 PM

No compromise on national security issues: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Monday said Pakistan would not make any compromise on its sovereignty, integrity and national security issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :

Talking to a private news channel, she said Pakistan being a peaceful country wanted peace in the whole region including Afghanistan, adding it could be partner with the United States (US) in peace but not conflict.

The minister said the country had taken principle stance of not giving airbases to US, adding that nobody would be allowed to use Pakistan's soil for subversive activities against other countries.

She said Pakistan had successfully combated war against terrorism by rendering supreme sacrifices of their innocent people in that regard. "We always desire for good cordial relations with all countries including US and Afghanistan," she added.

Zartaj Gul said all stakeholders had applauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's budget speech in the National Assembly (NA) where he highlighted all the issues confronting the country.

The civil and military leadership were on same page over national security matters, she claimed.

Replying to a question, she said the government invited the opposition parties to sit on electoral, judicial and political reforms to streamline the system to yield desirous results.

The government was committed to give right of vote to Overseas Pakistanis through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) as they were contributing for sustainable economic growth of the country, the minister asserted.

She said the opposition leaders were showing non-serious attitude in legislation or reforms, but they were only interested to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) or relaxation in corruption cases which was impossible.

