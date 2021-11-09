No compromise on national security: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Monday said no compromise would be made on national security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Monday said no compromise would be made on national security.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all political parties were united over the issue of national security, adding, all should avoid doing politics over such national issues.

The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always played a leading role on the national security issue.

He said the world community was also well aware about the honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, not a single corruption case had surfaced against the premier.

Usman Dar said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was busy in defending its corrupt leadership who were declared guilty by the courts.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif went abroad for medical treatment but he did not get admitted in any hospital in London for the purpose till date, he said.