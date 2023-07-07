Open Menu

No Compromise On Nobility Of Prophethood, Sanctity Of Quran: Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle Eastern Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that there will be no compromise on nobility of Prophethood and sanctity of the Holy Quran at all

Addressing a press conference at Behria Town Grand Masjid, he said the Holy Quran Day was observed on Friday across various countries including Pakistan. He strongly condemned the burning and desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden. He urged the world to make legislation regarding sacred things and the Holy Quran.

Ashrafi said that the Holy Quran teaches respect for all prophets, and it was not permissible to burn the divine books in Islam. "Muslims believe in all prophets, and they want respect for all sacred articles related to Islam," he added. He said that the honour of the last Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him should also be respected as well.

Ashrafi said all Muslims should raise voice against the desecration of Holy Quran collectively. He said all Muslims should be part of peaceful protest against such abhorrent acts, leaving aside their political and religious differences. He said all activists of political parties should take to the streets without their flags and give a message of unity to the world. He said it was not permissible in islam to burn a church, Torah, Psalms and Bible, and similarly desecrating the Holy Quran.

"We hope that the European Union will pay attention to the crucial issue and there will be legislation at the international level in this regard," Ashrafi added. He said that all minorities in Pakistan had also condemned the Quran desecration incident and they were standing with the Muslims on this issue.

