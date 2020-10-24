UrduPoint.com
No Compromise On Notified Rates Of Commodities, Says Provincial Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

No compromise on notified rates of commodities, says provincial Energy minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Energy Dr Aktar Malik said that strength of sahulat bazaars was extended to 11district as step to control inflation.

He also directed to enhance the wheat flour bags supply from 300 to 500 bags at Sahulat bazaars adding that there would be no compromise on notified prices of commodities.

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding price control at circuit house here on Saturday.

Dr Akhtar directed officials to get the third-party audit of price control magistrates' markets visits and ordered issuing show cause notices to price control magistrates for less than 150 market visits in a week.

The price control committee meeting would be held every week.

The Government was importing 29 lac ton wheat while the prices of sugar also be reduced further.

He also directed administration to launch crackdown against hoarders adding that the services of tiger force would be taken in connection with price control and hoarders.

Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar said that Government was facing the inflation challenge adding that it was striving hard to control inflation.

He directed price control magistrates to ensure setting writ of state in the markets.

Provincial parliamentary secretary Nadeem Qureshi said that the results of government efforts would start soon.

