No compromise on pace, quality of development work: Commissioner

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Javed Khan Marwat Wednesday said no compromise would be made on quality and pace of development work across the division.

Presiding over a meeting here to review progress of various new development projects launched under annual development program 2019-20, he directed all executing departments to ensure timely completion of all the projects without compromising on quality.

He said the projects were aimed to provide all basic facilities to the general public especially of far flung areas and the timely completion of the development schemes would enable the public to get the benefits.

The commissioner further directed the line departments to improve their coordination and in case of delay in release of funds should intimate the district and divisional administrations so that the hurdles could be removed.

He noted that in past some areas were totally ignored in execution of development projects while in some areas the development schemes were more than the demand.

The meeting was attended by administrative officers from DI Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts where the commissioner was briefed about new and on-going development projects in communication, irrigation, forest, health and education sectors.