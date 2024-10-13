Open Menu

No Compromise On Pakistan's Honor, Talal Chaudhry Warns PTI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 03:10 PM

No compromise on Pakistan's honor, Talal Chaudhry warns PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry Sunday issued a strong warning regarding PTI's protest call and said that the government will not tolerate any actions that compromise Pakistan's respect and dignity.

,He declared the call as an attempt to blackmail the state and secure an NRO.

In an exclusive Interview with a private news channel, Talal said that the government will not tolerate any attempts to create chaos and called Imran Khan as 'history's VIP prisoner" who enjoys all facilities while still making excuses and attempting to disrupt the SCO conference.

According to Talal Chaudhry, PTI's actions are a threat to Pakistan's economic stability and national security.

He reiterated the government's commitment to protecting Pakistan's respect and dignity, making it clear that no compromises will be made.

He said Imran Khan leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been receiving special treatment while in jail, including separate kitchen facilities and opportunities to hold political meetings, adding, despite this, he continues to criticize the government and allegedly wants to disrupt the SCO summit and CPEC phase 2.

The SCO summit and CPEC phase 2 are crucial for Pakistan's economic development and any disruptions could have significant consequences, he added.

The government is focusing on addressing the country's economic woes and fulfilling its governing responsibilities instead of targeting the opposition, he added.

Responding a query, he made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) can call for protests but they will not allow to dare to disrupt the state's proceedings, especially when Pakistan is hosting a significant international conference.

Talal Chaudhry has strongly criticized PTI chairman Imran Khan for allegedly collaborating with external powers

to create instability in Pakistan during the SCO summit.

Chaudhry emphasized that Pakistan's progress and stability should not be sacrificed for personal or party interests.

He urged PTI supporters to reflect on their party's lack of concrete achievements during its tenure in government and asked them to prefer country's respect over politics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Prisoner Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail CPEC Progress Sunday Talal Chaudhry Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

15 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

15 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

16 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

16 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

24 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan