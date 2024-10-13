(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry Sunday issued a strong warning regarding PTI's protest call and said that the government will not tolerate any actions that compromise Pakistan's respect and dignity.

,He declared the call as an attempt to blackmail the state and secure an NRO.

In an exclusive Interview with a private news channel, Talal said that the government will not tolerate any attempts to create chaos and called Imran Khan as 'history's VIP prisoner" who enjoys all facilities while still making excuses and attempting to disrupt the SCO conference.

According to Talal Chaudhry, PTI's actions are a threat to Pakistan's economic stability and national security.

He reiterated the government's commitment to protecting Pakistan's respect and dignity, making it clear that no compromises will be made.

He said Imran Khan leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been receiving special treatment while in jail, including separate kitchen facilities and opportunities to hold political meetings, adding, despite this, he continues to criticize the government and allegedly wants to disrupt the SCO summit and CPEC phase 2.

The SCO summit and CPEC phase 2 are crucial for Pakistan's economic development and any disruptions could have significant consequences, he added.

The government is focusing on addressing the country's economic woes and fulfilling its governing responsibilities instead of targeting the opposition, he added.

Responding a query, he made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) can call for protests but they will not allow to dare to disrupt the state's proceedings, especially when Pakistan is hosting a significant international conference.

Talal Chaudhry has strongly criticized PTI chairman Imran Khan for allegedly collaborating with external powers

to create instability in Pakistan during the SCO summit.

Chaudhry emphasized that Pakistan's progress and stability should not be sacrificed for personal or party interests.

He urged PTI supporters to reflect on their party's lack of concrete achievements during its tenure in government and asked them to prefer country's respect over politics.