Open Menu

No Compromise On Pakistan’s Nuclear Programme, Says PM Shehbaz Amid Amid US Sanctions

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sanctions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan’s nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday categorically stated that Pakistan's nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and no compromise will be made on it.

Addressing the Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, he said the 240 million people of Pakistan are united over the country's nuclear programme, which is for self-defence and does not have any aggressive designs against anyone.

The Prime Minister said the imposition of restrictions by the United States on National Defence Complex and other entities are not justified.

Turning to terrorism, Shehbaz Sharif reiterated government's resolve to utilize all resources in collaboration with the provinces to root out scourge of terrorism from the country. Acknowledging sacrifices of martyrs in the war against terrorism, he said their sacrifices will not go in vain.

He said government's efforts to provide relief and pass on dividends of economic stability to the nation will not succeed till complete elimination of terrorism, which is surging again in the country.

Regarding the sectarian violence in Kurram District, the Prime Minister criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He said the situation in Parachinar would have been different had the provincial government utilized their resources to address the issue instead of storming the federal capital Islamabad.

In his remarks about the political situation in the country, he said the government initiated the dialogue process with the PTI and its first meeting was held yesterday. He said the next round of talks will be held on the second of the next month. He said national interest requires that every political party should move ahead by setting aside personal interest.

Shehbaz Sharif said political stability in the country will lead to the economic stability and everyone should play his due role in this regard. He said the government is striving hard to further strengthen the hard earned economic stability.

Commenting on Pakistan's relations with the regional countries, the Prime Minister said he held fruitful meetings with Bangladeshi Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Egypt during which it was agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sectarian Violence Martyrs Shaheed Egypt Nuclear Parachinar Lead United States All From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, s ..

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..

2 minutes ago
 RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter ..

RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments

8 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh

23 minutes ago
 SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training ..

SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah

23 minutes ago
 Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievemen ..

Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

1 hour ago
MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intel ..

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree

1 hour ago
 Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strat ..

Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030

2 hours ago
 Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medica ..

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..

2 hours ago
 ‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses way ..

‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..

2 hours ago
 Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-t ..

Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant

2 hours ago
 PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and ot ..

PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan