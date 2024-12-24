No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sanctions

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan’s nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday categorically stated that Pakistan's nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and no compromise will be made on it.

Addressing the Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, he said the 240 million people of Pakistan are united over the country's nuclear programme, which is for self-defence and does not have any aggressive designs against anyone.

The Prime Minister said the imposition of restrictions by the United States on National Defence Complex and other entities are not justified.

Turning to terrorism, Shehbaz Sharif reiterated government's resolve to utilize all resources in collaboration with the provinces to root out scourge of terrorism from the country. Acknowledging sacrifices of martyrs in the war against terrorism, he said their sacrifices will not go in vain.

He said government's efforts to provide relief and pass on dividends of economic stability to the nation will not succeed till complete elimination of terrorism, which is surging again in the country.

Regarding the sectarian violence in Kurram District, the Prime Minister criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He said the situation in Parachinar would have been different had the provincial government utilized their resources to address the issue instead of storming the federal capital Islamabad.

In his remarks about the political situation in the country, he said the government initiated the dialogue process with the PTI and its first meeting was held yesterday. He said the next round of talks will be held on the second of the next month. He said national interest requires that every political party should move ahead by setting aside personal interest.

Shehbaz Sharif said political stability in the country will lead to the economic stability and everyone should play his due role in this regard. He said the government is striving hard to further strengthen the hard earned economic stability.

Commenting on Pakistan's relations with the regional countries, the Prime Minister said he held fruitful meetings with Bangladeshi Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Egypt during which it was agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations.