ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) State Minister Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal Wednesday reaffirmed that the government will not compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty under any circumstances and will prioritize the nation's security, integrity and independence above all else.

In an interview with ptv news, the minister reaffirmed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) commitment to safeguarding Pakistan's sovereignty, stating that the party will protect it at all costs.

She said the PTI founder severely undermined Pakistan's foundations and state institutions through his relentless online campaigns.

Minister criticized the PTI founder's online campaigns as harmful to Pakistan's image and termed Imran Khan a "Tsunami", implying his devastating impact on the country's reputation.

The minister said whenever the country is on the brink of achieving stability, PTI attempts to derail this progress through foreign interventions and conspiracies.

She criticized PTI members in Parliament for accepting salaries while claiming to be against the system, arguing that they should resign instead of benefiting from the very system they oppose.

The minister emphasized that PTI should demonstrate maturity and responsibility in the face of terrorism, urging the party to unite with the government against this common threat.

She stressed that terrorism is a national issue that requires a collective response, rather than political point-scoring.

By working together, the minister argued, Pakistan can effectively combat terrorism and ensure a safer future for its citizens, she added.