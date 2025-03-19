No Compromise On Pakistan's Sovereignty: State Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) State Minister Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal Wednesday reaffirmed that the government will not compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty under any circumstances and will prioritize the nation's security, integrity and independence above all else.
In an interview with ptv news, the minister reaffirmed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) commitment to safeguarding Pakistan's sovereignty, stating that the party will protect it at all costs.
She said the PTI founder severely undermined Pakistan's foundations and state institutions through his relentless online campaigns.
Minister criticized the PTI founder's online campaigns as harmful to Pakistan's image and termed Imran Khan a "Tsunami", implying his devastating impact on the country's reputation.
The minister said whenever the country is on the brink of achieving stability, PTI attempts to derail this progress through foreign interventions and conspiracies.
She criticized PTI members in Parliament for accepting salaries while claiming to be against the system, arguing that they should resign instead of benefiting from the very system they oppose.
The minister emphasized that PTI should demonstrate maturity and responsibility in the face of terrorism, urging the party to unite with the government against this common threat.
She stressed that terrorism is a national issue that requires a collective response, rather than political point-scoring.
By working together, the minister argued, Pakistan can effectively combat terrorism and ensure a safer future for its citizens, she added.
Recent Stories
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..
Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women
Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical Interpretation'
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Lithuania
UAE strongly condemns assassination attempt on Somalia President
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Chad
UAE, European Union strengthening trade relations, promoting investment opportun ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 63,442 cusecs water6 minutes ago
-
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: state minister6 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review pending public issues1 hour ago
-
RPO distributes relief cheques among police officials1 hour ago
-
Dera police arrest two accused involved in fireworks business1 hour ago
-
Rising lung cancer cases expose straining healthcare system in IIOJ&K2 hours ago
-
Two men killed in clash between groups12 hours ago
-
Asif assures to wipe out terrorism with full support of nation13 hours ago
-
BFA to launch internship program for students of various universities13 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan Hosts Online Session on Revelation of Holy Quran and Itikaf13 hours ago
-
Police encounter with robbers in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Gadai Area13 hours ago
-
Shahrah-e-Bhutto to be opened till Quaidabad next month: Saeed Ghani14 hours ago