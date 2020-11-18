UrduPoint.com
No Compromise On Physical, Mental Health Of Police Personnel: Additional IGP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

No compromise on physical, mental health of police personnel: Additional IGP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General police South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal Awan said Wednesday that no compromise would be made on the physical and mental health of police personnel.

He expressed these views during his visit to police training college.

He said that special focus was being made on moral training along with physical training of force and added that steps being taken to impart training of horse riding, swimming and other skills to under-training 'Jawans'.

He promised that recruitment on vacant posts at training college will be made soon and staff performance will also be enhanced.

A police squad presented guard of honor upon arrival of Additional IG South at police training college.

He also inspected the latest firing system, class rooms and various towers at training college.

Commandant police training college Gauhar Mushtaq Bhutta briefed the Additional IG South.

