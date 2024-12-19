No Compromise On Polio Issue: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza said on Thursday polio was a sensitive issue and there would be no compromise on it.
He expressed these remarks while talking to polio field workers in China Scheme here.
He said polio teams should go door-to-door and administer polio drops to children under five years of age. They should consider the polio campaign as a national duty and fulfill their duties diligently.
The DC said that parents should also cooperate with the polio teams. Two drops of polio vaccine could safeguard children against the crippling disease, he added.
