No Compromise On Protection Of Farmers' Rights: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 09:23 PM

No compromise on protection of farmers' rights: DC

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh on Thursday visited sugar mills in Tehsil Sammundri and said that no compromise would be made on protection of legitimate rights of the farmers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh on Thursday visited sugar mills in Tehsil Sammundri and said that no compromise would be made on protection of legitimate rights of the farmers.

He directed the management of sugar mills for timely payment of CPRs and said that monitoring process would continue till end of the crushing season.

He also interacted with farmers and assured them in-time payment of their sugarcane produce. He also checked installation of reflectors on the trolleys used for transporting sugarcane produce from farm to mills.

Meanwhile, the DC also checked various petrol pumps in Sammundri and said that short measuring would not be tolerated at any cost.

He checked scales of the petrol pumps and fuel refilling process and said that those who would be found manipulating or messing up the measurements would be sent behind bars.

The DC also visited under-construction office of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri and took briefing about progress of the project.

He directed to use quality material and in-time completion of the building so that masses could be provided relief as early as possible.

The DC also visited Land Record Center Sammundri and reviewed the steps taken to provide quality services of revenue department including issuance of 'Fard' to the applicants.

He also interacted with the citizens present on the spot and inquired about the provision of services.

Later, he visited various pharmacies in Tehsil Sammundri and checked availability of medicines as well as their prices.

He also checked sale-purchase record and arrangements for storing the medicines and said that pharmacies and medical stores should avoid from overcharging, otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators.

Talking to the media persons on this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that highest standard of cleanliness was being ensured throughout the tehsil.

He said that steps were being taken to provide quality treatment facilities to the patients. In this connection, random inspection of the health centers was also being carried out.

It was priority of the district administration to ensure provision of quality services in government offices, he said and asked the media persons to point out and highlight the issues so that these could be redressed without any delay.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Mudassar Ahmad Shah, Faisal Sultan and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Aliza Rehan were also present on the occasion.

