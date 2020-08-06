UrduPoint.com
No Compromise On Provision Of Flour At Subsidised Rate: Abdul Aleem Khan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that no compromise will be made on provision of flour at subsidized rate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that no compromise will be made on provision of flour at subsidized rate.

While presiding over a meeting in Bahawalpur, he reviewed wheat and flour situation, according to official sources here.

He said that 20-kg flour bag should be available for Rs 860 to people in the market at all costs.

Aleem said that hoarding and illegal profiteering would not be allowed, adding that strict supervision of flour mills should be ensured.

The Food Department should identify mills that were sending flour to other provinces and strict action would be taken against those units which were committing violation in this regard, he warned.

Aleem said that he himself would visit other districts of Bahawalpur division to review the situation and no leniency would be shown in case of any negligence.

He said, "There should be no shortage of flour which is an essential item.

" He further said that this year the Punjab government had released government wheat before time whereas wheat was also being imported to overcome the flour shortage.

Bahawalpur Commissioner and Food Department officials gave detailed briefing to the minister during his visit to Bahawalpur. The Punjab senior minister also visited Multan to review wheat and flour situation there.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was giving subsidy worth billion of rupees to flour mills to ensure provision of flour to people at low rate. He said that 1.7 million tonnes of wheat at low price was being provided to flour mills on daily basis. He said that wheat and flour situation was strictly being monitored as per the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the visit, the district administration and local food department briefed the minister about wheat and flour situation.

