No compromise on provision of speedy services to citizens: DG FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has warned the staff that no compromise would be made on provision of speedy services to facilitate the citizens.

Presiding over a performance review meeting held here on Monday, he said that the staff found involved in delaying the work of applicants would be held accountable which could lead to termination from services.

Taking serious notice of the slow speed of office work, he directed the officers concerned to focus on providing relief to people by realizing their official responsibilities and monitor the performance of their subordinates.

He said that strict disciplinary action would be taken against late comer and negligent staff.

He also directed for improving the performance of one-window counters.

The matters of recoveries from defaulters, building plan/approval of maps, NOC, completion certificates, town planning etc were also discussed in the meeting.