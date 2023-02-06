UrduPoint.com

No Compromise On Provision Of Speedy Services To Citizens: DG FDA

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 08:17 PM

No compromise on provision of speedy services to citizens: DG FDA

Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has warned the staff that no compromise would be made on provision of speedy services to facilitate the citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has warned the staff that no compromise would be made on provision of speedy services to facilitate the citizens.

Presiding over a performance review meeting held here on Monday, he said that the staff found involved in delaying the work of applicants would be held accountable which could lead to termination from services.

Taking serious notice of the slow speed of office work, he directed the officers concerned to focus on providing relief to people by realizing their official responsibilities and monitor the performance of their subordinates.

He said that strict disciplinary action would be taken against late comer and negligent staff.

He also directed for improving the performance of one-window counters.

The matters of recoveries from defaulters, building plan/approval of maps, NOC, completion certificates, town planning etc were also discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Noc Lead From

Recent Stories

Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders, Pro ..

Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders, Prosecutor of International Crimi ..

4 minutes ago
 GMG acquires &#039;aswaaq LLC&#039; from Investmen ..

GMG acquires &#039;aswaaq LLC&#039; from Investment Corporation of Dubai

4 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends action on ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends action on FIRs registered against Sheikh ..

2 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan asks govern ..

5 seconds ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry calls B ..

6 seconds ago
 Russian-Chinese winter sports festival scheduled f ..

Russian-Chinese winter sports festival scheduled for late February

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.