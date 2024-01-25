No Compromise On Quality Hajj Arrangements: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister of Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed Thursday said that his government had taken multiple initiatives to ensure easy and quality hajj arrangements and no compromise would be made on it to provide maximum facilitation to the intending pilgrims.
Talking to ptv news channel, he said accommodation, meals and transportation for pilgrims would be improved with a more comfortable and convenient experience, adding, all arrangements have been finalized under the government Hajj scheme in Saudi Arabia for the forthcoming Hajj.
He said that the main objective of the Ministry was to improve arrangements in light of feedback received from the stakeholders, adding that, the government had also introduced a comprehensive and affordable hajj package to hujjaj this year.
To a query, he said the present government has also announced a significant reduction of Rs 0.1 million in government Hajj expenses and would not compromise the quality of facilities to hujjaj.
“Without any cost, government is providing QR code, a suitcase of 30 Kg to all hujjaj which will help in locating their luggage”, adding, government will also provide Pakistan Flagged Abaya to all the female hujjaj which will make them prominent and they will represent the country".
He said strict monitoring of private tour operators should also be ensured so that pilgrims of private Hajj Scheme will not face any difficulties
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual interest11 minutes ago
-
Road mishap claims one life18 minutes ago
-
BoD of PHA approves budget28 minutes ago
-
ECP issues warning about fake WhatsApp calls28 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over former minister’s demise28 minutes ago
-
RTA urges transporters to cooperate during elections28 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held28 minutes ago
-
PM urges Saudi Arabia's Jomaih Group to invest in Pakistan's alternative energy sector28 minutes ago
-
Minerals used in smart phones, cars manufacturing found in Pakistan: Minister28 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption Department Abbottabad apprehends PTI candidate Nazir Abbasi28 minutes ago
-
About 101 polling stations declared 'very sensitive'38 minutes ago
-
Tank police solve blind murder case38 minutes ago