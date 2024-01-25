Open Menu

No Compromise On Quality Hajj Arrangements: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM

No compromise on quality hajj arrangements: minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister of Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed Thursday said that his government had taken multiple initiatives to ensure easy and quality hajj arrangements and no compromise would be made on it to provide maximum facilitation to the intending pilgrims.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said accommodation, meals and transportation for pilgrims would be improved with a more comfortable and convenient experience, adding, all arrangements have been finalized under the government Hajj scheme in Saudi Arabia for the forthcoming Hajj.

He said that the main objective of the Ministry was to improve arrangements in light of feedback received from the stakeholders, adding that, the government had also introduced a comprehensive and affordable hajj package to hujjaj this year.

To a query, he said the present government has also announced a significant reduction of Rs 0.1 million in government Hajj expenses and would not compromise the quality of facilities to hujjaj.

“Without any cost, government is providing QR code, a suitcase of 30 Kg to all hujjaj which will help in locating their luggage”, adding, government will also provide Pakistan Flagged Abaya to all the female hujjaj which will make them prominent and they will represent the country".

He said strict monitoring of private tour operators should also be ensured so that pilgrims of private Hajj Scheme will not face any difficulties

