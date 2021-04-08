No compromise on quality of daily use items: DC

UrduPoint.com
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rana Adil Taswar Thursday said that no compromise would be made on the quality of daily use items especially fruits, vegetables, flour and meat in Ramzan Bachat Bazaars and strict action would be taken against those sell substandard commodities.

While presiding over a meeting here at his office, the deputy commissioner directed TMOs and In-charge Ramzaan Bazaars to ensure provision of quality essential items at fixed rates in Ramzaan Bazaars.

He directed the officers to ensure in abundance the supply of commodities in these bazaars which will be established from April 10.

He made it clear that no compromise would be made on the quality of essential items.

He said more vehicles should be acquired to improve supply system so that the consumers could not face any difficulty in obtaining essential items.

He directed ACs Sukkur, Pano Aqil, Rohri and Sakeh Putt talukas to personally visit Ramzaan Bazaars so that the people should not feel any inconvenience in getting commodities. He said the government was making efforts for the provision of best facilities to the consumers.

