UrduPoint.com

No Compromise On Quality Of Daily Use Items: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 06:40 PM

No compromise on quality of daily use items: Commissioner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday said that no compromise would be made on the quality of daily use items especially fruits, vegetables, flour and meat in Ramzan Bazaars and strict action was being taken against those selling substandard commodities.

He expressed these views while reviewing different reports presented regarding Ramzan Bazaars at his office. He said that situation has remarkably improved owing to the popularity of Complaint Cell in Ramzan Bazaars.

The commissioner directed TMOs and In-charge Ramzan Bazaars to ensure provision of quality essential items at fixed rates in Ramzan Bazaars.

He further directed the officers to ensure in abundance the supply of commodities in these bazaars. He made it clear that no compromise would be made on the quality of essential items.

He said that more vehicles should be acquired to improve supply system so that the consumers could not face any difficulty in obtaining essential items.

He directed DC Sukkur to personally visit Ramzan Bazaas so that the people should not feel any inconvenience in getting commodities. He said that government is making efforts for the provision of best facilities to the consumers.

Related Topics

Visit Vehicles Sukkur Government Best Flour

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits a move to chang ..

Rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits a move to change IIOJK's religious, demograph ..

29 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka removes restrictions on night domestic f ..

Sri Lanka removes restrictions on night domestic flights

31 minutes ago
 US, Allies Providing Ukraine With 10 Anti-Tank Sys ..

US, Allies Providing Ukraine With 10 Anti-Tank Systems for Every Russian Tank - ..

31 minutes ago
 Share of Russian Gas in Germany's Imports Decrease ..

Share of Russian Gas in Germany's Imports Decreased to 40% - German Economy Mini ..

31 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka parliament speaker warns crisis risks st ..

Sri Lanka parliament speaker warns crisis risks starvation

31 minutes ago
 Lithuania Supports NATO's Heavy Artillery Supplies ..

Lithuania Supports NATO's Heavy Artillery Supplies to Ukraine - Defense Minister

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.