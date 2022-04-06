No compromise on quality of daily use items: Commissioner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday said that no compromise would be made on the quality of daily use items especially fruits, vegetables, flour and meat in Ramzan Bazaars and strict action was being taken against those selling substandard commodities.

He expressed these views while reviewing different reports presented regarding Ramzan Bazaars at his office. He said that situation has remarkably improved owing to the popularity of Complaint Cell in Ramzan Bazaars.

The commissioner directed TMOs and In-charge Ramzan Bazaars to ensure provision of quality essential items at fixed rates in Ramzan Bazaars.

He further directed the officers to ensure in abundance the supply of commodities in these bazaars. He made it clear that no compromise would be made on the quality of essential items.

He said that more vehicles should be acquired to improve supply system so that the consumers could not face any difficulty in obtaining essential items.

He directed DC Sukkur to personally visit Ramzan Bazaas so that the people should not feel any inconvenience in getting commodities. He said that government is making efforts for the provision of best facilities to the consumers.