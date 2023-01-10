No compromise on quality of development projects: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said there will be no compromise on quality and speed of development projects.

All possible resources were being used to ensure the completion of development projects within the stipulated time and no negligence would be tolerated, he added .

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting to review ongoing work on various projects of the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP), Municipal Corporation, highway, education, public health and health departments in the city.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas, consultant National Engineering Services Pakistan Saif-ullah, City Manager PICIIPAli Khan, XEN Public Health Rana Abrar and conveners of various development schemeswere also present.