UrduPoint.com

No Compromise On Quality Of Development Work: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

No compromise on quality of development work: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Shahid Niaz has directed heads of various departments to accelerate pace of work for in-time completion of development schemes and said that no compromise would be made on quality of work.

During a briefing here on Wednesday, he said that the government was spending huge funds on development schemes only to provide maximum relief to the general public. Therefore, heads of the government departments were duty bound to utilise the funds judiciously and transparently.

They would also expedite pace of work for completion of development schemes within stipulated time of period, he added.

Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Olakh briefed the commissioner and said that total 2,581 development schemes were under execution across the division under various programmes including Annual Development Program, Sustainable Development Goals Program and Sugarcane Cess Development Program.

He said that Rs. 1.89 billion were earmarked for 352 schemes of local government which would be completed on war-footing, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PHC seals three OTs of private hospital over patie ..

PHC seals three OTs of private hospital over patient's death

26 minutes ago
 Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan ove ..

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan over alleged domestic violence

1 hour ago
 Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

3 hours ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.