No Compromise On Quality Of Eatables: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 07:45 PM

No compromise on quality of eatables: Commissioner

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar on Monday said no compromise would be made on the quality of eatables especially fruits, vegetables, flour and meat in Sasta Ramzan Bazaar and warned off strict action against violators

He expressed these views while reviewing different reports presented to him regarding Ramzaan Bazaars here at his office.

He expressed these views while reviewing different reports presented to him regarding Ramzaan Bazaars here at his office.

He said the situation has remarkably improved owing to the popularity of Complaint Cell in Ramzaan Bazaars.

The Commissioner directed TMOs and In-charge Ramzaan Bazaars to ensure provision of quality essential items at fixed rates.

He further directed the officers to ensure supply of commodities in these bazaars in abundance. He made it clear that no compromise would be made on the quality of essential items.

He said more vehicles should be acquired to improve supply system so that the consumers could not face any difficulty.

He directed DC Sukkur to personally visit Ramzaan Bazaar to ensure smooth supply of products for facilitating people.

He said the government was making efforts for the provision of the best facilities to the consumers.

