No Compromise On Quality Of Hazara Motorway Repairs: Commissioner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 12:43 AM
) Commissioner Hazara Division has directed that there must be no compromise on the quality of ongoing repair works on the Hazara Motorway, stressing the need for constant monitoring to prevent future problems
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division has directed that there must be no compromise on the quality of ongoing repair works on the Hazara Motorway, stressing the need for constant monitoring to prevent future problems.
He issued these instructions while chairing a key meeting to review progress on repair and rehabilitation works aimed at addressing road subsidence and deterioration.
The meeting, convened in light of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Peshawar Bench’s orders dated July 3, 2025, included a detailed briefing from National Highway Authority (NHA) officials.
The NHA General Manager informed that repair works were underway at various sections of the motorway despite several technical challenges.
It was noted that heavy monsoon rains had caused temporary delays, but all works would be completed within the stipulated timeframe.
The Commissioner emphasized that public safety must remain the top priority and urged relevant departments to ensure strict adherence to court directives while maintaining high construction standards.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness
UAE Rescue Team, Albanian officials coordinate to strengthen joint efforts
UAE, Philippines strengthen bilateral trade, investment ties
Central Bank of UAE, Bank of South Sudan sign MoU to enhance cooperation in fiel ..
Edhi Foundation’s new air ambulance joins fleet after clearance from UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan16 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes prizes to wheat production champions2 minutes ago
-
No compromise on quality of Hazara Motorway repairs: Commissioner2 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks cases details against Azam Swati2 minutes ago
-
SAU hosts friendly cricket match between faculty teams to mark Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
FCCI congratulates nation on Independence Day5 minutes ago
-
Minister promises medical education promotion under Punjab CM’s vision5 minutes ago
-
Green Bus Service: Sites under review in Muzaffargarh5 minutes ago
-
Secretary PHE stresses efforts for sustainable water supply solutions in Gwadar5 minutes ago
-
Manserha police arrest suspects in young man’s murder case5 minutes ago
-
Agriculture varsity, Bait-ul-Mal organizes ceremony to mark Independence Day5 hours ago
-
Special traffic plan issued for Murree on Independence Day5 hours ago