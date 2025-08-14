No compromise on quality of Hazara Motorway repairs: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division has directed that there must be no compromise on the quality of ongoing repair works on the Hazara Motorway, stressing the need for constant monitoring to prevent future problems.

He issued these instructions while chairing a key meeting to review progress on repair and rehabilitation works aimed at addressing road subsidence and deterioration.

The meeting, convened in light of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Peshawar Bench’s orders dated July 3, 2025, included a detailed briefing from National Highway Authority (NHA) officials.

The NHA General Manager informed that repair works were underway at various sections of the motorway despite several technical challenges.

It was noted that heavy monsoon rains had caused temporary delays, but all works would be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The Commissioner emphasized that public safety must remain the top priority and urged relevant departments to ensure strict adherence to court directives while maintaining high construction standards.