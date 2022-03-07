No compromise on quality of material on development projects: SAPM

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that the quality of work and material on development projects will not be compromised and the public money will be spent with complete honesty.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Programme Coordination Committee, held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office video-link room under his chairmanship.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi, Chief Engineer PICIIP Muhammad Akhtar Abbasi, Director Monitoring and Allocation Asifa Khaqan, Engineer Khawar Anwar Khwaja, Chief Officer (CO) Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, representative of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Rana Nadeem, DD Technical Gepco Abdul Qayyum, District Team Leader NESPAK Muhammed Ahmed including relevant officials of PICIIP and ZKB contractors.

Addressing the meeting, Usman Dar said that the contractors would rebuild the asphalt, base and sub-base on Jail Road that was not laid according to the standard.

He said that the negligence in development projects would not be tolerated and those responsible would be held accountable without discrimination.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi reviewed the progress of construction work under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) at Khadim Ali Road, Defence Road, Kashmir Road, Muradpur Road and Gohadpur Road under.

They directed the PICIIP officials and local officials of NESPAK for foolproof monitoring and evaluation and to ensure completion of projects within the stipulated timeline.

Later, a meeting of Urban Mobility Design and Supervision was held at the DC Office Committee Room under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi.

Experts were consulted on the proposed projects for restoration of historical sites, remodeling of markets, parking plazas and establishment of food streets within the limits of the Metropolitan Corporation.