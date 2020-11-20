No compromise on quality of work in development projects: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood on Friday said that no compromise would be made on quality of work in ongoing development projects.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held here to review development projects at the Deputy Commissioner's Office. Public representatives, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Rawalpindi, Mahim Asif, officers of Highways Department, WASA, Public Health, Roads, RDA and other concerned departments were present in the meeting.

He directed the authorities to complete the projects within stipulated time frame as delay in completion of the schemes would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken if the targets set are not achieved within a month.

Expressing dissatisfaction at the delay in repairing streets in PP-16 due to gas connections he sought a detailed report of all gas connections.

He directed the Building Department to complete the construction work of Rescue-1122 building in Kahuta within 10 days.

The Commissioner said that the Forest Department should expedite the process of issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for power poles and gas pipelines in Kotli Satyan and Murree.

He instructed the Forest officials to visit the area and issue NOCs without any delay particularly where there is no need to cut down trees for electricity poles and gas pipelines.

He said that the process of construction of bridge on Chakri Road should also be expedited and all legal requirements in this regard should be completed as soon as possible. Assistant Commissioners should also review the development schemes in their respective areas, the Commissioner said adding, the performance of all the ACs would also be monitored.

On this occasion, a detailed briefing on the ongoing schemes was given to the Commissioner.