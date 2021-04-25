No compromise on quality of work in ongoing development schemes:CM aide

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hajj, Endowments and Religious Affairs Mahmood Zahoor Shakir Sunday said that no compromise would be made on the quality of work in ongoing development schemes across the province.

Now the era of loot and plunder had been buried and the corrupt had to face stern action, he said in a statement issued from Doaba, Hangu district.

He said that people were happy with the positive policies and initiatives of the present government as the government had provided health, education, communication, public welfare and social welfare projects.

The people-friendly and long-term welfare projects that have been launched will usher new era of development and enable the people to live a comfortable life.

The Special Assistant said that no obstacle would be tolerated in the way of completion of the said projects and the government was committed to provide facilities to the people. He said that the people should continue their full cooperation with the government in this regard so that they could get benefits from these projects.