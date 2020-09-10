No compromise on quality, pace of ongoing schemes: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that no compromise will be made on the quality and pace of work at the ongoing schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that no compromise will be made on the quality and pace of work at the ongoing schemes.

Chairing a meeting at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to review the progress on the ongoing development schemes including four new hospitals here on Thursday, the minister said that the best quality health services would be provided at state-of-the-art health facilities. The minister said that PC-1 of these hospitals will shortly be submitted.

She said the Punjab government would provide relief to the people according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said, "People have not been provided health facilities for decades.

" Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, special focus was being laid on improving service delivery at public sector hospitals, she added.

She said the ongoing development programmes would be completed in time and the secretary PSH Department would personally supervise the development projects.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Usman Younis, Secretary South Punjab Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Development Omar Farooq, Technical Advisor Akhtar Rashid and other senior officials.

Earlier, the minister took a detailed briefing on the status of progress at four new hospitals and Secretary PSH Department briefed the minister about the latest status.