No Compromise On Quality, Transparency In Hospital Revamping Projects: Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM

No compromise on quality, transparency in hospital revamping projects: Health Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring quality and transparency in the ongoing hospital revamping projects.

Chairing a meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education here on Wednesday, the minister emphasized the importance of completing these projects on a priority basis to enhance patient care in government hospitals.

The meeting focused on the progress of revamping projects at General Hospital, Services Hospital, and Yaki Gate Hospital in Lahore. Contractors involved in the projects have been directed to complete their work within the stipulated time frame to avoid delays.

"We are making every effort to ensure the projects are completed on time, without compromising on quality, so that patients receive the best facilities in government hospitals," said the minister.

Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Development, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, and other officials were present at the meeting. Medical Superintendents from General Hospital, Services Hospital, and Yaki Gate Hospital, including Dr. Faryad, Dr. Abdul Mudabar, and Dr. Riaz, participated via video link to provide updates on the projects' progress.

The minister conducted a detailed review of each hospital’s ongoing work and stressed the need for strict adherence to timeline to ensure the smooth execution of the projects.

More Stories From Pakistan