UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'No Compromise' On Rights Of KP Province: Shoukat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:55 AM

'No compromise' on rights of KP province: Shoukat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor and Culture, Shoukat Yousafzai Friday said that Chef Minister, Mahmood Khan is striving to get net hydel profit and no compromise would be made on rights of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor and Culture, Shoukat Yousafzai Friday said that Chef Minister, Mahmood Khan is striving to get net hydel profit and no compromise would be made on rights of KP.

Concluding his speech in Provincial Assembly, he said that no compromise would be made on provincial rights and efforts would be made to get net hydel arrears. Highlighting accomplishments of provincial government, he said that opposition targeted government over estimate of BRT but facts are totally different. He assured that cost of BRT would be not over Rs. 70 billion and added that the project is in final stage of completion and Testing Service has been started.

Shoukat admitted that KP has less agricultural land and said that effective legislation would be made to save agriculture land form destruction. He said that government is ready to introduce reforms in prisons owing to overcrowding in jails and unsatisfactory conditions.

Expressing grief over Tahkal incident, he said that Chief Minister has approved a judicial inquiry to sift truth from lies adding that culprits would be brought to court of law. He said that past governments were responsible for backwardness of merged districts while PTI government successfully merged tribal areas despite all odds and opposition.

He said that different developmental schemes have been started for merged areas and their elected representatives have got a proper forum to highlight problems of merged districts.

He said that promise to give Rs. 100 billion to merged areas would be fulfilled and provincial rights would be obtained according to AGN Qazi formula. He said that economy of the whole country and province was affected due to corona but we have to adapt ourselves according to situation emerged after Covid pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Agriculture All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

4 hours ago

NDMA delivers 603 ventilators to country's hospita ..

2 minutes ago

Illegal plot allotment: NAB files reference agains ..

2 minutes ago

US Restricts Visas of Chinese Officials for 'Under ..

2 minutes ago

Florida bans alcohol consumption in bars as virus ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.