'No compromise' on rights of KP province: Shoukat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor and Culture, Shoukat Yousafzai Friday said that Chef Minister, Mahmood Khan is striving to get net hydel profit and no compromise would be made on rights of KP.

Concluding his speech in Provincial Assembly, he said that no compromise would be made on provincial rights and efforts would be made to get net hydel arrears. Highlighting accomplishments of provincial government, he said that opposition targeted government over estimate of BRT but facts are totally different. He assured that cost of BRT would be not over Rs. 70 billion and added that the project is in final stage of completion and Testing Service has been started.

Shoukat admitted that KP has less agricultural land and said that effective legislation would be made to save agriculture land form destruction. He said that government is ready to introduce reforms in prisons owing to overcrowding in jails and unsatisfactory conditions.

Expressing grief over Tahkal incident, he said that Chief Minister has approved a judicial inquiry to sift truth from lies adding that culprits would be brought to court of law. He said that past governments were responsible for backwardness of merged districts while PTI government successfully merged tribal areas despite all odds and opposition.

He said that different developmental schemes have been started for merged areas and their elected representatives have got a proper forum to highlight problems of merged districts.

He said that promise to give Rs. 100 billion to merged areas would be fulfilled and provincial rights would be obtained according to AGN Qazi formula. He said that economy of the whole country and province was affected due to corona but we have to adapt ourselves according to situation emerged after Covid pandemic.