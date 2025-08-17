No compromise on safety, Railways minister warns officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has said that there will be no compromise on safety and declared an open war against negligence within Pakistan Railways.

He made these remarks while presiding over an emergency meeting at Railways Headquarters on Sunday, where he received a detailed briefing on train operation safety measures.

Expressing strong displeasure over recent incidents of train derailments, the minister said, “Incompetent officers confined to air-conditioned rooms have no right to remain in Railways.”

Issuing a stern warning, Abbasi said, “Either improve safety matters or opt for retirement.

”

The minister directed officials to immediately remove dummy coaches from the system, even if it required suspending train services. He also instructed continuous trolley inspections of tracks to ensure their safety for smooth operations and ordered that the vigilance department be equipped with all necessary facilities.

Highlighting the importance of locomotive staff, he said, “Train drivers hold the lives of 1,100 passengers in their hands; they must undergo refresher courses.”

Abbasi further directed that instead of extending contracts for luggage and brake vans, the process must be carried out through transparent open auctions.