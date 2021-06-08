UrduPoint.com
No Compromise On Security Of Polio Workers Working In Inclement Weather: DC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:17 PM

No compromise on security of polio workers working in inclement weather: DC

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad Tuesday said that no compromise would be made on security of polio teams as polio workers were our real heroes who worked in inclement weather to save future of children from crippling disease

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad Tuesday said that no compromise would be made on security of polio teams as polio workers were our real heroes who worked in inclement weather to save future of children from crippling disease.

In this regard, the deputy commissioner chaired an important meeting on polio which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Wali Khan, District Health Officer Dr. Tariq Hayat and other officials concerned.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the arrangements made for the second day of polio campaign, progress and the challenges being faced by the polio workers in the field during the campaign.

The meeting was informed that in the ongoing anti-polio campaign more than 210,000 children will be given polio drops in the district.

During the meeting, all stakeholders were strongly instructed to convince and remove misconceptions among parents who were not willing to administer anti-polio vaccine to their children in order to make the campaign successful.

