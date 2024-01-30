Open Menu

No Compromise On Security, Stability Of Country: JUI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 11:57 PM

No compromise on security, stability of country: JUI

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) nominated candidate for constituency PB- 40, Maulana Rahimuddin Advocate

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) nominated candidate for constituency PB- 40, Maulana Rahimuddin Advocate on Tuesday said that no compromise would be made on the security and stability of this country.

He expressed these views while addressing at public gathering organized in connection with the election campaign.

The election drive started in different areas include Chiltan Raisani, Hazar Ganji, Killi Khizan, Killi Muslimabad, Akhtar Abad, Hazar Town, Kharot Abad, Pashtun Bagh and Khizi Chowk.

He said that under a well-thought plan, the situation in Balochistan was being worsened. The enemy powers were using different tactics to sabotage the peace of this country. The security agencies are responsible to take measures to protect the life and property of the masses.

The JUI nominated candidate for provincial assembly Maulana Rahimuddin Advocate said that

his party always made efforts to foil conspiracies hatched against the nation.

