No Compromise On Security, Stability Of Country: JUI
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 11:57 PM
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) nominated candidate for constituency PB- 40, Maulana Rahimuddin Advocate on Tuesday said that no compromise would be made on the security and stability of this country
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) nominated candidate for constituency PB- 40, Maulana Rahimuddin Advocate on Tuesday said that no compromise would be made on the security and stability of this country.
He expressed these views while addressing at public gathering organized in connection with the election campaign.
The election drive started in different areas include Chiltan Raisani, Hazar Ganji, Killi Khizan, Killi Muslimabad, Akhtar Abad, Hazar Town, Kharot Abad, Pashtun Bagh and Khizi Chowk.
He said that under a well-thought plan, the situation in Balochistan was being worsened. The enemy powers were using different tactics to sabotage the peace of this country. The security agencies are responsible to take measures to protect the life and property of the masses.
The JUI nominated candidate for provincial assembly Maulana Rahimuddin Advocate said that
his party always made efforts to foil conspiracies hatched against the nation.
Recent Stories
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections
FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers of Pakistani products in Saud ..
Imperial College London library named after Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Salam
NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child marriage
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI leader Ghulam Murtaza Satti joins PPP4 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh10 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children12 minutes ago
-
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor12 minutes ago
-
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup19 minutes ago
-
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.19 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections19 minutes ago
-
Imperial College London library named after Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Salam27 minutes ago
-
NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child marriage27 minutes ago
-
Senate committee vows to safeguard CAA pensioners' rights27 minutes ago