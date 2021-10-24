UrduPoint.com

No Compromise On Self-determination Of Kashmiris: MPA

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Former Provincial Minister for Prisons Punjab, MPA Chaudhry Zawar Hussain Warraich said that Pakistanis would continue unconditional support of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) till provision of basic right of self-determination to them.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Warraich said that the people of IIOJ&K facing inhuman brutality by Indian armed forces but they were still committed with their demands. He said that like other people of the world, the right of self determination was basic right of Kashmiris which should not be compromised by the world. He said that Pakistan making all possible efforts in support of the Kashmiris and raising the issue at every platform of the world. He urged international community to play their role in settlement of Kashmir issues and to stop human right violations in the occupied valley.

The MPA added that the Kashmir issue was being discussed at international by the efforts of the incumbent government of Pakistan.

He said that October 27 was being observed every year to reaffirm unconditional support of Kashmiris and to recall the pledge of staying united with their demand of self-determination. He paid tribute to the martyrs of the IIOJ&K for sacrificing their lives for their cause.

Warraich maintained that India failed to break will of the Kashmiris despite inhuman brutalities including extra-judicial killing of innocent Kashmiris, restrictions on freedom of speech, communication blackout, custodial torture and killing.

