No compromise on Shahi Katha, demolition of legal business and shops, SCCI, BF declares

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Businessman Forum (BF), along with several traders’ bodies and associations, took a unified stance regarding the anti-encroachment campaign on Thursday and declared no compromise on the razing of legal businesses and shops, especially in Shahi Katha market in the city.

Traders at a joint meeting arranged by the Businessman Forum and SCCI here at the chamber reaffirmed their commitment to support provincial government and district administration in the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign.

They, however, made it clear that demolition of legal businesses and shops won't be acceptable under the guise of an anti-encroachment drive in the city.

The meeting was chaired by SCCI Senior Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan and Businessman Forum leader and former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour.

Traders viewed economic and commercial activities as having already slowed down in the prevailing circumstances, while the launch of the anti-entrainment drive further multiplied the miseries of the business community.

We are ready to cooperate with the local administration, but there will be no compromise on Shahi Katha market.

The meeting slammed the misbehavior of senior officials and stated that the business community believes in resolving issues through table talks, but abuse, harassment of traders are intolerable during the anti-encroachment campaign.

Ghazanfar Bilour commented on the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the city, stating that they have no idea what the provincial government and local administration want or desire to foster business and economic activities.

He made it clear that anti-traders policy is unacceptable and said the business community doesn’t want any kind of confrontation, but they wish to resolve all issues through negotiations.

Ghazanfar Bilour vowed to continue to fight for the fulfillment of all legitimate demands and provision of facilities and relief to the business community.

Businessman forum leader emphasized that foreign investment won’t be flourished until provision of facilities to the established businesses and industries.

Haji Muhammad Afzal in his remarks, opined that SCCI and Businessman Forum have a clear stance on the anti-encroachment and they will never allow anyone to commit economic murder of the traders and the jobless.

The traders’ leader said SCCI and BF had always played a central role in the resolution of business community issues by taking them to the relevant authorities in an effective manner.

The traders’ leader said it is quite clear that Shahi Katha is property of the local government and the intervention of district administration into this matter is unacceptable.

He informed that traders in the city started removal of illegal structures on a self-help basis, so he requested the administration.