No Compromise On Shortage Of Fertilizers, Overcharging: Commissioner
A meeting of cotton crop management was held in the chairmanship of Commissioner Silwat Saeed here on Tuesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A meeting of cotton crop management was held in the chairmanship of Commissioner Silwat Saeed here on Tuesday.
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Director Agriculture Chaudhar Khalid Mahmood and other officers were present on the occasion while Deputy Commissioner of other three districts joined the meeting through video link.
Director Agriculture Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood said that 104,263 acres of land have been brought under cotton crop cultivation across the division against the fixed target of 115,800 acres of land.
The commissioner said that shortage of fertilizers and overcharging would not be tolerated while heavy financial penalties would be imposed on hoarders, black-marketers and overcharging.
She said that exploitation of farmers is not acceptable and directed completing the 100 percent cotton cultivation target.
The meeting was told that a Rs 262,000 fine has been imposed on fertilizer dealers during the current season, in addition to registration of 48 cases. At least 24 profiteers and hoarders were arrested and 1557 bags were confiscated.
