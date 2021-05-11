UrduPoint.com
No Compromise On SOPs Implementation During Eid Days: AC Gilgit

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:07 AM

There will be no compromise on the implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid-ul-Fitr days, Assistant Commissioner / Administrator Municipal Corporation Gilgit Captain (Retd) Osama Majeed Cheema said on Monday

Chairing an important meeting here, he said all the entry points of Gilgit city would be closely monitored.

Sector magistrates would be on duty along with police personnel at Imamia Eidgah, Ahl-e-Sunnat Eidgah, Jutial Lalik Jan Stadium, Ismaili Eidgah and Nurbakhshi Eidgah to ensure SOPs' implementation, he added.

The assistant commissioner said from May 08 to 16, all tourist spots, hotels and restaurants would remain closed as per the decision of NCOC. The non-local passengers would be allowed to enter the city with coronavirus free certificate, he added.

He asked the citizens to stay in their homes, keep social distance an wear face masks during Eid days. The district administration would continue its efforts to protect the lives and property of the people, he added.

