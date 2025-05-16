No Compromise On Sovereignty Of Pakistan: President
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or its core national interests and aggression against the homeland will be met with full force.
In a message on the occasion of thanksgiving day, to observe the victory against India, on May 16, he said, "It is a great moment for us to celebrate the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos in response to Indian unprovoked aggression. I am grateful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with victory in this critical hour."
"I pay tribute to the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces and the entire military leadership, especially the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, and the Chief of Naval Staff. This victory not only belongs to Pakistan's Armed Forces but also to the entire Pakistani nation, who stood like Bunyan-um-Marsoos against the enemy aggression," he added.
The President said, "I am proud of our Armed forces who responded to Indian provocation with precision, professionalism, and strength. I am glad that the world witnessed and acknowledged Pakistan’s patience and restraint as well as the operational effectiveness that compelled the enemy to cease its aggression.
We stood firm. We stood united. And we emerged victorious with dignity."
"Pakistan is a peace-loving country and does not harbour aggressive design against any country. However, let there be no doubt: Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or its core national interests. Any aggression against our homeland will be met with full force," he added.
The President said, "We seek peace in our region. Our commitment to regional peace and stability must never be mistaken for weakness. We reject any unilateral suspension of the Indus Water Treaty as there is no such provision in the Treaty. Pakistan will utilize all elements of national power to protect its water rights at all costs."
"To our brave soldiers— those who stood their ground, who risked and sacrificed their lives— we offer them our eternal gratitude," he remarked.
He said, "As President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I affirm today that we will always stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces, and we will always remain like a solid rock to defend every inch of our motherland. May Allah bless our nation. Ameen! Pakistan Paindabad!," he concluded.
