No compromise on substandard, expiry foods: Director SFA

The Director Operations Sindh Food Authority Ghulam Rasool Shah has maintained that SFA would not compromise on selling of substandard and expiry food items

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The Director Operations Sindh Food Authority Ghulam Rasool Shah has maintained that SFA would not compromise on selling of substandard and expiry food items.

Addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Tuesday, he said prime responsibility of SFA established in 2018 was to ensure the sale of contaminated free, standardized and safe food items for safety of the life of the people of the province.

The use of food colours in preparation of food items have become the routine exercise with clear violation of standard operating procedures which set by the SFA, he said and added that besides substandard and injurious food, the sale of expired food items is also at an alarming stage and the SFA is responsible to take action in this regard.

The SFA fully determined to ensure sale of safe food items in the market, he said and added that there was no difficulty in getting a food license from SFA after submission of required documents. However, SFA is ready to assist all those who applied for food licenses. He said that an awareness seminar will be organized soon at HCCI secretariat to disseminate the SOPs of Sindh Food Authority.

The President HCCI in his welcome address, highlighted the problems being faced by the businessmen while Senior Vice President Muhammad Arif emphasized the need of issuance and renewal of food licenses without any delay.