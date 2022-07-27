UrduPoint.com

No Compromise On Supremacy Of Constitution, Parliament: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 27, 2022 | 01:03 PM

No compromise on supremacy of constitution, parliament: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says constitution has entrusted state's powers to parliament, administration and judiciary.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has made it clear that there will be no compromise on the supremacy of the constitution and parliament in the country.

In his tweets, the prime minister said constitution has entrusted state's powers to parliament, administration and judiciary.

He said the constitution has mandated all the institutions to work within the specified limits and no institution can interfere in the authority of other.

The Prime Minister said reputation of judiciary and justice warranted formation of a full court to ensure the justice was not only done but also seemed to be done.

He said Supreme Court's decision has dealt a blow to the expectations of the legal community, citizens, media and the people for justice.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament Media All Court

Recent Stories

Imran Khan asks workers to take out to streets to ..

Imran Khan asks workers to take out to streets to celebrate their victory

2 hours ago
 Parvez Elahi takes oath as new Punjab CM

Parvez Elahi takes oath as new Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power ..

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power grab

12 hours ago
 US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic ..

US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic rights

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.