No compromise on supremacy of constitution, parliament: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says constitution has entrusted state's powers to parliament, administration and judiciary.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has made it clear that there will be no compromise on the supremacy of the constitution and parliament in the country.

In his tweets, the prime minister said constitution has entrusted state's powers to parliament, administration and judiciary.

He said the constitution has mandated all the institutions to work within the specified limits and no institution can interfere in the authority of other.

The Prime Minister said reputation of judiciary and justice warranted formation of a full court to ensure the justice was not only done but also seemed to be done.

He said Supreme Court's decision has dealt a blow to the expectations of the legal community, citizens, media and the people for justice.