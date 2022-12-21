UrduPoint.com

No Compromise On Supremacy Of Law, Constitution: Governor Punjab

PPP Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hasan Murtaza called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed prevailing political situation in Punjab besides other matters during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

PPP Central Leader Akhunzada Chitan was also present during the meeting.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said no compromise will be made on the supremacy of law and constitution.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leadership and allies took difficult decisions and sacrificed their politics to save the state.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the country is currently facing many challenges and PTI's politics of anarchy is not only hampering the country's economic development, but is also harmful to the integrity of the country.

He said the present government is trying to drive the country out of economic turmoil and other problems.

PPP Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hasan Murtaza said the order of the Governor Punjab regarding vote of confidence is in accordance with Article 130 of the constitution.

He said the rule of law and supremacy of constitution will prevail in Punjab.

