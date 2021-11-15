No compromise on transparency, merit in varsities: governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that there would be no compromise on transparency and merit in universities.

"Countries are strengthened only with the rule of law. It is imperative for a person holding any public office to do full justice to his position," he said.

The governor was addressing the 27th convocation of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Monday. UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar, syndicate members of the university, foreign delegations, deans, Register Muhammad Asif, Controller Examination Zurgham Nusrat and other heads of teaching and administrative departments were also present.

The governor and the vice chancellor also awarded gold models to the position holders.

At the convocation, 2,246 graduates, 651 MPhil, 32 PhD students were awarded degrees and 61 students were awarded gold medals.

The governor planted a sapling on the occasion of 100 years of establishment of the university and also inaugurated a commemorative plaque. He said merit was essential for the success of any institution. He said that as the chancellor, he had appointed all vice chancellors to the universities of Punjab on merit and there would be no compromise on transparency and merit in the universities.

He said that the incumbent government was committed to ensuring quality education for all to keep pace with the world, adding that public access to higher education is a responsibility of the state. "Our goal is to empower students in the field of education and research so that they can play their part in sustainable development," he said.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that he was confident that the University of Engineering and Technology would promote connectivity between local industries and it would offer them effective technical and economic solutions. He said that as a bridge between the academic institutions and industry, the university had already made internship in industry mandatory for awarding degree and also introduced various trainings for graduates.

The governor said that after graduation from the great institution, students owe a heavy responsibility of leaving a better educational legacy for the students to come. He said that the university graduates were not only contributing towards development of the country but also pursuing higher education in the foreign countries.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar urged the graduating students to collaborate with the government on sustainable measures to address the key issues such as poverty, water crisis, environmental pollution and natural disasters,adding that the IT sector was also an incredibly lucrative opportunity to bring social and economic prosperity to Pakistan.

VC Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar, while congratulating the position holders and the students who obtained degrees, said that the University of Engineering and Technology was one of the best universities not only in Pakistan but also in the world. It has been 100 years since the historic school was established and he was honoured to serve it as the vice chancellor. "I have ensured transparency and merit in the university and we try our level best not to deprive any student of education due to non-availability of fees," he added.